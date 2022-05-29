Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

