Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target to C$23.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Verano has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

