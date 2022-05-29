UBS Group Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 720

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 890 ($11.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $661.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

