Barclays Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 200

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SECCF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Get Serco Group alerts:

About Serco Group (Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.