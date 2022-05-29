Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.28) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.15) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

