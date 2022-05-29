JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

