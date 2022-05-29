Enovix (ENVX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Enovix alerts:

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.88% -11.85% -4.95%

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.70 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.62

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 666 989 35 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.