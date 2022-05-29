Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

DROOF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

