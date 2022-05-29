AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELUXY. Cheuvreux raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

