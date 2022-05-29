Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6,000.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of IKTSF stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $78.00.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.