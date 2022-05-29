Glencore’s (GLCNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
GLCNF stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
