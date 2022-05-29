JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 625

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $695.00.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

