Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.16.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.