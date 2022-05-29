Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.16.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.