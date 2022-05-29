Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €34.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($54.26) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($85.11) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($160.64) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($95.74) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

