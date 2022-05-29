freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered freenet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. freenet has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

