CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CVSGF opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

