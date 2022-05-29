Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTOF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entra ASA from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

