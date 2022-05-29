Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,598.75.

IKTSY stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

