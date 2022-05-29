Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head to Head Review

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 4.37% 18.57% 7.28% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

98.5% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 156.92%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.30 $43.38 million $0.84 76.38 Nyxoah $1.01 million 321.05 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

