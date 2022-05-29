Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.67.
OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
