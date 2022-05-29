Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 494 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.29) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 470 ($5.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.67.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Aviva shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

