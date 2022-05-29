Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

