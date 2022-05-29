Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$131.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$146.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$62.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

