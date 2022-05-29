StockNews.com Upgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Hold

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

