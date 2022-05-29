Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,268 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,849,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter.
About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.