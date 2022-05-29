Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,268 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,849,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

