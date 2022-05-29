RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.88. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

