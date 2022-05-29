CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

