Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of TKC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

