VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

