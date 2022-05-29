Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,297 shares of company stock valued at $554,555 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

