Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($57.45) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.13) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

