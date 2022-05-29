AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

NYSE AER opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,488,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

