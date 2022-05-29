Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Eqonex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eqonex in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eqonex by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eqonex by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eqonex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eqonex by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 431,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Eqonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eqonex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eqonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.