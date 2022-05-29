Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Diginex Limited is a digital assets financial services company. It focuses on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering product and services. The company also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access. Diginex Limited, formerly known as 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp., is based in HONG KONG. “
Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.
Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.
