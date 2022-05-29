Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

