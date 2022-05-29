Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE DSX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $587.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.