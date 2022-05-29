StockNews.com Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to “Hold”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $181.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.