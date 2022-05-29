Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
