Farmmi Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.06 on Friday. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

