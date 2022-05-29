Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,900 ($74.24) to GBX 7,000 ($88.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($93.87) to GBX 7,700 ($96.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($96.61).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,118 ($76.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($84.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,087.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,116.31. The company has a market cap of £43.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.56.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.19), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($603,102.83).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

