Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.76

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.76 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 3348218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £497.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.66.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

