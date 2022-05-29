América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.64

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 38966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in América Móvil by 128.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 267.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

