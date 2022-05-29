NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 125,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 268,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.