NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 125,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 268,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

