Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 5.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. 187,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,745,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.