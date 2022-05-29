PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.29. 940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

