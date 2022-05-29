KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 49,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,088,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

