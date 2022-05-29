Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 164,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,842,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

