United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.37. 48,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,895,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 251.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 162,787 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,621,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

