Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.94. 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

