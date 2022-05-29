Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 24,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,912,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

