I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 11.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,108,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in I-Mab by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

