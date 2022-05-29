LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 5.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 6,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,574,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,140 shares of company stock worth $872,198. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.